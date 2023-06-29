Durham University has officially welcomed former White House advisor Dr Fiona Hill as their 13th Chancellor.

Dr Hill worked under presidents George Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump before moving on in 2019.

She takes over from outgoing Chancellor, opera singer Sir Thomas Allen, who took part in the historic ceremony at Durham University on Thursday 29 June.

Dr Hill grew up in Bishop Auckland in County Durham and has spoken of her pride in her North East roots.

She is an authority figure on European geopolitics, advising US politicians on Russian affairs.

Now she has started her new role as Durham University Chancellor, the ceremonial head of the institution. Her duties include acting as a global ambassador for the University and presiding over key events.

Dr Hill said: “I am very proud to be from the North East of England and deeply honoured to take on the role of Durham University Chancellor.

“My life has literally taken me from coal-house to the White House. For me education is the beating heart of opportunity and with it, anything is possible.

“I hope that as Chancellor I can inspire and empower young people from all walks of life to fulfil their potential.”

Dr Fiona Hill has been officially welcomed as the 13th Chancellor of Durham University. Credit: North News and Pictures

Professor Karen O’Brien, Vice-Chancellor and Warden, Durham University, added: “Dr Fiona Hill has built an outstanding career in foreign policy whilst retaining a pride in her family upbringing and the values instilled in her as she grew up in County Durham.

“We hugely value her commitment to education for all and her complete belief in the transformational power of education – a belief that is central to the values of Durham University.

“Fiona will be an inspirational Chancellor, leading by example and supporting others through her contact with our community.”

Dr Fiona Hill with Durham University Vice-Chancellor Karen O'Brien. Credit: North News and Pictures

Dr Hill will remain a senior fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe, in the Foreign Policy programme at the Brookings Institution, a non-profit public policy organisation based in Washington DC.

She will be the 13th Chancellor in the University's history, following in the footsteps of the likes of author Bill Bryson OBE and ballerina Dame Margot Fonteyn.

