Great North 10k: Route change, road closures and travel information

The Great North 10k will still take place this weekend despite the closure of the northbound carriageway of the Central Motorway in Newcastle.

The event was set to follow a new route for the first time this year but it has now been tweaked as a result of the road closures.

There will be a number of other road closures for the event with drivers and participants urged to plan ahead.

How has the route changed?

There has been a change to the route, due to the closure of the Northbound carriageway of the A167 Central Motorway.

After running through the southbound tunnel under 55 Degrees North runners will cross the Tyne Bridge on the northbound carriageway, they will turn anti-clockwise and cross back over on the southbound carriageway, taking the slip road on to Manors roundabout before re-joining the original planned route on Market Street.

The event will remain a 10km distance.

Travel information

Runners are being warned of significant travel disruption around Newcastle city centre due to the closure of the northbound carriageway of the A167.

Anyone taking part in the event is advised to plan their travel ahead of the day and find alternative routes that avoid the closure.

Metro and bus services will be running throughout the day on Sunday. The nearest Metro station to the start line is Haymarket, which is currently operating as exit only.

Full list of road closures

Central Motorway East (Southbound Carriageway) 4am - 1pm

Central Motorway (North and Southbound) 4am - 1pm

Tyne Bridge 8:30am-1pm

Market Street 8:30am-1pm

John Dobson Street 8:30am-1pm

New Bridge Street West 8:30am-1pm

Pilgrim Street 8:30am-1pm

Hood Street 8:30am-1pm

Blackett Street 8:30am-1pm

Northumberland Road (Including University) 8:30am-1pm

College Street 9:45am-11:30am

Ellison Place 9:45am-11:30am

St Mary’s Place 8:30am-1pm

Great North Road 8:30am-1pm

