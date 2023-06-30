A man has admitted killing an Italian couple days before Christmas.

Andrea Cardinale pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reasons of diminished responsibility following the deaths of Antonio Calabró (known as Nino), 26, and Francesca Di Dio, 20.

The couple were found dead in a flat in Thornaby, on Teesside, on 21 December 2022.

Ms Di Dio had travelled to the UK from Italy to spend Christmas with her boyfriend, who was a casino croupier.

Flowers left outside the flat where the couple were found dead in December 2022. Credit: Gazette Media

Cardinale had pleaded not guilty to two charges of murder but admitted manslaughter when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court.

The 21-year-old appeared via a videolink from Durham Prison.

The court heard he had been examined by two psychiatrists and prosecutor Nick Dry said the pleas had been accepted.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough Judge Paul Watson KC remanded Cardinale in custody until 15 August.

