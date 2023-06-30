A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of another man on Good Friday.

David Thompson- Love admitted killing 54-year-old Maurice Bennett at a home in Ormesby earlier this year.

The 37-year-old appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Friday morning and spoke only to confirm his identity and his plea.

Police were called to a house on Oakrise in Ormesby, Middlesbrough on Good Friday, 7 April and Mr Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family paid tribute to him at the time, sharing a statement which read: “The tragic and sudden loss of Mozza has devastated our close family beyond measure. He was so loved and will be missed by so many."

Thompson-Love, of Oakrise, Ormesby, is due to be sentenced on 1 September.

