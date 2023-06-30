A cocaine dealer jailed for a high value drugs conspiracy has had more than £112,000 seized.

Craig Fraser was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

The 41-year-old used his encrypted device to buy the Class A and B drugs between March and June 2020 and was jailed for 10 years and six months at Newcastle Crown Court.

On Tuesday 26 June, Fraser, formerly of Wingrove Road, Newcastle, appeared back at the same court where a judge issued a confiscation order for £112,000.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael, of Northumbria Police’s crime department, said: “Fraser is serving a lengthy custodial sentence for his involvement in the large-scale supply of some incredibly harmful and addictive substances, which really do impact our communities.

“But in addition to this jail term, we have now been able to successfully confiscate £112,727 of criminal cash – made through the sale and distribution of cocaine and cannabis.

“It is only right when pursuing offenders though Operation Sentinel that we use every tool and tactic at our disposal, including the Proceeds of Crime Act, to ensure that criminals are dealt with appropriately, their organisations dismantled and their cash and assets stripped.

“This is the only way we can ensure crime does not pay and our communities know we are serious about keeping them safe.

“Our work in this area will continue and the money seized will be invested into our ongoing fight against serious and organised crime – with a number of organisations and charities benefitting from it.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...