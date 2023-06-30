Play Brightcove video

North East bus services will receive further funding after a number of services across the region were cut or reduced.

The Government has allocated £45.6 million of additional funding to benefit services across Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and County Durham.

The latest investment takes the Government's spending to more than £163 million but it may not be enough in the long term with Transport North East estimating 20% of services could still be at risk in the coming months.

A number of services across the region are set to be cut or reduced in the coming days due to financial constraints.

Bus usage fell dramatically during the coronavirus crisis and has only recovered to 85-90% of pre-pandemic levels.

The decline in passenger numbers has caused difficulties for the sector with the Government stepping in to help operators and local authorities.

A nationwide policy of a universal £2 single fare has been in place since the start of the year to try and encourage people back onto buses. Additional initiatives of £1 travel for all under 22s and free travel for all 18-25 care experienced people are also in place in the North East.

The fresh funding from the Department of Transport will help to continue these policies while efforts will also be made to maintain local bus routes.

Roads Minister Richard Holden has announced fresh funding for North East buses. Credit: PA

Announcing the funding, Roads Minister Richard Holden said: "I am so pleased to be able to announce this. It is a multi-year programme that is the biggest in the country focused here in the North East.

"I think it will make a real difference to people's lives. I really hope it will make a difference after what has been a pretty tough time for the bus sector."

However, a number of local services are still under threat with timetable changes planned across the region in the coming weeks.

The fresh Government funding does not cover Teesside where Arriva North East have proposed a raft of changes from 9 July.

Evening and Sunday services are set to be reduced on a number of routes but a late rescue from the Tees Valley Combined Authority and local councils has saved some services that were set to be culled.

Arriva North East will make a number of changes to bus times on 9 July. Credit: PA

Services 12, 4, 17/17A, X17 and D3/3A are among those expected to continue running while talks are continuing over the 29 service in Middlesbrough, and services 28 and 28A, which would retain bus coverage to Nunthorpe village.

Stagecoach will make some changes from this weekend too with services in Sunderland and North Tyneside effected. A full list can be found on the company's website.

The changes come after Go North East stepped in earlier this month to run Tyneside routes 52, 53, 54 and 55 after Arriva said they would be no longer able to run them.

