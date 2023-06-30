Scarlett Moffatt has revealed she has given birth to her first baby at 35 weeks with partner Scott Dobinson.

Posting pictures of the new arrival on Instagram, the County Durham TV star said she was "forever grateful".

The couple have named the baby boy, who was born at 35 weeks, Jude Xavier Dobinson.

In a post on Instagram, Ms Moffatt said: "My darling boy I can’t stop crying looking at you as I can’t quite believe you’re mine. You wanted to meet us early at just 35 weeks.

"Me & your daddy love you so much that I can’t even put this feeling into words. Our heart and soul feels complete & ready to burst. I will forever and always be grateful to be your mammy."

Thanking staff at the hospital in Durham where she gave birth, she added: "You will all forever hold a special place in my heart for looking after us all with such compassion. Let the baby bubble commence."

Friends and famous faces sent their congratulations to the couple, including former Countdown star Carol Vorderman, who called her “Mumma Moffatt”, and TV presenter Vanessa Feltz.

Reality stars including Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Shaughna Phillips also sent their well-wishes, alongside former The Only Way Is Essex stars Ferne McCann and Jessica Wright.

Ms Moffatt, from Bishop Auckland, first rose to prominence after appearing on Gogglebox from 2014 to 2016 and has since featured on a number of TV programmes including the comedy panel show Virtually Famous, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...