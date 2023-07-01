A gang from Hartlepool have been sentenced for more than 40 years after operating a sophisticated drugs network between Teesside and Merseyside.

In September 2019, Cleveland Police Organised Crime Unit led an undercover surveillance sting and uncovered 14 kilograms of high purity cocaine.

Officers had also seized around £200,000 in cash.

Eight men and one woman were sentenced on 30 June to a total of over 40 years in prison.

Patrick Bradley, 31, was known to have been the leader of the gang. He was already serving a jail term for another crime when he was sentenced for the operation.

Bradley was given eight years and two months for his involvement in the operation

Anthony Gofton, 29, also held a senior role in the group and controlled other members. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

34-year-old Martin Oliver pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He was given 2 years and 8 months in prison.

Daniel Brown, 29, handled over £100,000 in criminal proceeds and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

Christopher Graham, 28, Matthew Nunn, 29 and Thomas Brown, 25, were used as couriers to transport the drugs.

Graham was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison, Nunn to three years and four months, and Brown to three years and eight months in prison.

Tyler Scott, 31, possessed and used the proceeds of crime, living a cash rich lifestyle throughout the period of the conspiracy. She was given a two-year community order.

21-year-old Sean Huggins, from Merseyside, was also part of the ten-strong group. He was sentenced to four years and five months in prison.

