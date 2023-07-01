Primary and secondary school students in Northumberland have been taking to the stage their responses to the climate emergency.

The performance showcases their hopes, fears and passion for the planet.

It is a part of the What A Wonderful World Festival, which takes place at Alnwick Playhouse from 30 June - 2 July.

The pupils have been performing on 1 July, which blends song, dance and drama to highlight the threats to our rivers, lakes and seas – seen through the eyes of thegeneration poised to inherit them.

The first, The Journey of a River, will be performed by a group of 65 pupils from Years 3 and 4 at Alnwick’s St Michael’s Church of England and Swansfield Park primary schools.

Evelyn, one of the children taking part, said: “I think our show will help to raise awareness of protecting the rivers.”

The youngsters worked with choreographer Cheryl Stewart and music director Susie Cochrane.

65 primary school children took part in the first performance. Credit: What A Wonderful World Festival

The Journey of an Activist is the performance developed by pupils aged 12-14 from The Duchess’ Community High School, with artist Chloe Smith.

Northumberland-based Chloe, said: “The piece explores different aspects of activism and protest; from successful protests of the past, to the current public order bill, to the importance of standing up for what we believe in.

“The students are full of brilliant ideas and hopefully, we’ve created a piece that reminds audiences why we need activists and protests, now more than ever given the climate emergency, and that highlights the necessity to listen to the voices of young people.”

The performances aims to give a voice to the younger generation about climate issues. Credit: What A Wonderful World Festival

Elizabeth Anderson, co-founder of the What A Wonderful World Festival, said: “It’s always important to us that we have a strong presence from the next generation who are going to inherit the serious problems which have been created.

"We need to hear their voices, their fears and their ideas.”

The What A Wonderful World festival first debuted in 2022.

The three day festival combines music, dance, debates and films on how to secure a sustainable future.

