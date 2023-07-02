The family of a man killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "much loved" father.

Emergency services were called to Middlesbrough Road, Guisborough, just after 8pm on 30 June following reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a BMW 5-series.

Cleveland Police confirmed Kellam Hodgson, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement released by his family said: "Kellam was a much-loved son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend."

Another man, 35, was taken to hospital where he is in a critical condition.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage to come forward.

