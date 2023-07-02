Great North 10K draws in 4,500 runners to Newcastle

Play Brightcove video

Around 4,500 runners took part in the 2023 Great North 10K run in Newcastle on Sunday.

Runners of all abilities joined in, ranging from running club members to those who just wanted a reason to keep fit.

Sir Brendan Foster, the founder of the run, told ITV News Tyne Tees: "If you can’t do a half marathon, you can do a 10K, so we’re really pleased and we’re particularly pleased to be working with the Newcastle United Foundation who’ve got the same ethos as we have. Our’s is about getting people running and theirs is about getting kids active and playing football so the two together is a good symbiosis and we’re chuffed about it."

Great North 10k Credit: ITV News

This year's run was done in conjunction with the Newcastle United Foundation, which focuses on improving the lives of local children, families and the older generations.

Former Newcastle goalkeeper, Steve Harper, and works for the foundation, said: "A lot of money will make a difference to people’s lives won’t it? There will be a lot of personal stories today. I’ve just spoken to a lady there, running for the British Heart Foundation and you can see it in her face, the passion and enthusiasm and the reason why she’s doing it."

Many other charities were represented too. One blind lady and her guide ran for the Richard Whitehead Foundation.

The guide said: "We’re running with the Richard Whitehead Foundation which is a charity looking at making sure that all events are fully accessible to everybody."

Great North 10k Credit: ITV News

Her friend said: "Yes, it’s great, a great atmosphere, really busy, lots of great support on the way round, all the music. Debbie’s been a great guide, you know we haven’t run together before, so it’s always you know, new learning, it’s great."

Another man ran to raise funds for the Sunderland hospital. He said: "I did the run for the Sunderland Hospital, for the ICCU unit, which is close to my heart, in Sunderland and like I say, the atmosphere for the 10K is unbelievable."