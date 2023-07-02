More than 50 firefighters have been tackling a large fire at an industrial estate in South Tyneside.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called to a building on the Bede Industrial Estate, Jarrow on Sunday 2 July at around 12:30am.

The fire covered an area bigger than 10,000 square metres, with a total of 10 appliances being dispatched to the area to bring the blaze under control.

TWFRS have said that at the height of the incident, 52 firefighters were involved as the Service deployed two aerial ladder platform vehicles and a drone unit.

Crews worked through the early hours to bring the fire under control, with two appliances still remaining on the scene.

The service have also issued a warning to local residents to keep their doors and windows closed, as well as avoiding the immediate area.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Lynsey McVay, said: "This was a significant fire that was creating a lot of smoke and spreading very quickly due to the materials that were within the unit itself.

"There has been significant damage to the units affected but it has been contained to one premises and those crews in attendance did a fantastic job.

"We will have a presence on the scene throughout Sunday and we would continue to ask residents in the area to keep your doors and windows shut due to smoke that remains in the area.

An investigation into the circumstances around the fire has been launched with Northumbria Police.

Chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are committed to working alongside the fire service to ascertain the cause of the fire and whether it was malicious.

"Those enquiries are very much ongoing, I urge anyone who may have information about what caused this fire to contact us.”

