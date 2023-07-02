Police are investigating a crash in Northumberland that left a motorcyclist hospitalised.

The motorcycle collision happened on Whorral Bank, Morpeth on Saturday 1 July at around 3:45pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and found a male rider in his 40s had suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Northumbria Police have said that they do not believe there to have been any other vehicles involved, but are keeping an open mind as to the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

Inspector Matthew Hough, from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “A full investigation has been launched as we look to ascertain what has happened – and we are today asking for the public’s help.

“If you witnessed the collision, or if you were travelling in that area of Morpeth yesterday afternoon, and believe you saw a blue-coloured motorcycle, please get in touch with us.

“We would ask everyone to please check any dashcam footage – and let us know if you see anything that rouses suspicion or that you feel may be of interest to our investigation.”

