An investigation has been launched after a pensioner was tied up in her home by aburglar in the middle of the night on Teesside.

A male intruder had strapped the woman's arms and legs and made numerous threats before stealing her bank card.The suspect then fled the scene by jumping over the garden fence at the property on Japonica Way in Norton at around 4am on Sunday 2 July.

The male intruder is believed to have been wearing a dark coloured fur-lined hooded parka-style coat and grey bottoms.

Cleveland Police is asking anyone with information to come forward.

The victim, who is in her 70s, was taken to hospital for facial injuries and shock.

Officers have said she has been left "extremely shaken" by the incident.

