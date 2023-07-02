Two people who left a woman with a broken jaw and a missing tooth after they attacked her in the street, have been jailed.

Andrew Nolan and Shantel Ternent had assaulted a woman on a street in North Shields on 13 October 2022.

Nolan, 36, and Ternent, 31, repeatedly struck the victim, including while she coward helplessly on the floor.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim was taken to hospital, where she required an operation to insert a plate and screws into her broken jaw. She also lost a tooth.

In a statement, she said she felt that Nolan and Ternent could have killed her. The victim added: "As a result of this incident, I have lost my confidence and job. I was already suffering from stress and anxiety."

Nolan, of Waterville Terrace, North Shields, and Ternent, of Muswell Hill, in Scotswood, both pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Claire Anderson, defending Nolan, said: "He's got complex mental health issues."Paul Wilkinson, defending Ternent, said she was remorseful and had stayed out of trouble since 2019.

Nolan was sentenced for 27 months, while Ternent was given an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. Both defendants were also made subject of a five-year restraining order, and Ternent must complete a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...