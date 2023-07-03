A man has been left with life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision in North Tyneside.

At about 3.30pm on Sunday 2 July, officers received a report of a collision on Northumbrian Way in Killingworth.

It was reported that a red Citroen C1 had been travelling on Northumbrian Way when – for reasons yet to be established – it collided with a yellow Nissan Juke travelling in the opposite lane.

Emergency services attended the scene and found the male driver of the C1, aged 20, who had suffered serious head injuries.

He was subsequently taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver and passengers in the Nissan also suffered minor injuries.

The man’s next of kin have been notified and are being offered specialist support.

Officers are now appealing to the public for their help in understanding the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “A full investigation has been launched as we look to understand what has happened – and we are today asking for your assistance.

“If you witnessed the collision, or if you were travelling in that area of Killingworth yesterday afternoon, and believe you saw either vehicle, please get in touch with us.

“We would ask everyone to please check any dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything you feel may be of interest to our investigation – any small detail could really help.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230702-0702.

