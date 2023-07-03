A girl had a journey to her prom she will never forget after arriving by police car following a last-minute problem with her transport.

Scarlett Thomas, 16, who has severe illnesses which can be life-limiting, was taken from Norton to her prom at Abbey Hill Academy in Stockton by officers from Cleveland Police.

Police constable Bell, from Cleveland Police roads policing unit (RPU) stayed behind after his shift had ended on Friday 30 June to ensure Scarlett could get to her prom, after the horse and carriage her parents had planned for her fell through.

Scarlett's parents said it's something she will never forget. Credit: Cleveland Police

Scarlett has 1p36 deletion syndrome, cardiomyopathy, autism and is partly blind and deaf.

Scarlett’s parents, Katherine and Alan, said: "The family are so thankful and grateful that Cleveland Police could make her day so special.

“Scarlett has a real love for any emergency services and to be able to have an escort from Cleveland Police to her prom is something she will never forget."

Credit: Rosie Dowd Photography

Scarlett's parents had originally planned for her to go to prom in a horse and carriage.

However, the horse lost its shoe in its field and there was not another available to take her.

PC Bell said: “We were happy to assist in getting Scarlett to her prom, after she had transport problems at the last minute.

“It’s a special night for all school leavers and shouldn’t be missed, so we’re pleased that Scarlett could get there and have a great time with her friends at her prom.”

