An investigation is underway after a man is reported to have exposed himself to two girls.

Officers are appealing for information following the incident on Teesside at about 1pm on Saturday 1 July.

It was reported a man in a car pulled up in Tithebarn Road, between Cornforth Close and Cowshill Green, in Stockton, and spoke to two girls before exposing himself to them.

The girls then ran away, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

The man is described as a white male, aged in his mid to late fifties, with grey and white hair which was medium length, grey stubble, glasses and was wearing a silver watch, a grey short-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans.

The vehicle is described as a dark or deep red colour, possibly something similar to a Renault Captur with black accents and smoked or tinted windows.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident or anyone who may know the identity of the man or recognise the vehicle, is asked to contact PC Reece Connelly on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 128679.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

