If you were to look up at North East skies on Sunday night you may have been lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the Full Buck Supermoon.

The moon appears 5.8% bigger and 12.8% brighter than an ordinary full moon as a result of being around 13,959 miles closer to Earth than usual.

The lunar spectacle was captured by photographers across the North East.

The Buck Moon over Tynemouth. Credit: Tom Wright

The moon, which will appear to be full for several nights, provided an orange glow as it took pride of place over North East landmarks.

The Buck Moon derives its name from the antlers of male deer, which are in full growth at this time of year.

The Buck Moon could be seen across the North East. Credit: PA

