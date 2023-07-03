Newcastle United have signed Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has agreed an initial five-year deal, tying him to St James' Park until 2028.

One of Italy's most highly-rated youngsters, Tonali has 14 caps for the Azzurri and captained his country during this summer's UEFA Under-21 European Championships.

He said: "First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career.

"I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have.

"I'm really excited about playing at St James' Park, I can't wait to feel the warmth of the fans."Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe said: "I'm delighted to welcome Sandro to Newcastle United.

"He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us.

"At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe's top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country.

"But he also has the opportunity and potential to grow and evolve with us, and I'm excited to add him to our squad as we approach the exciting season ahead."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...