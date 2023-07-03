Savannah Marshall has set her sights on St James' Park after beating Franchon Crews-Dezurn to become the undisputed super-middleweight champion.

The Hartlepool boxer claimed glory in Manchester on Saturday via a majority points decision.

She has challenged Claressa Shields to a rematch after losing the only fight of her career against the American last October and hopes the fight can be in the North East.

"I'd love it [the rematch] to be at St James' Park," Marshall said in her post-fight press conference. " They're really backing female sport at the minute and it's like a home city to me."

Shields has been insistent that any rematch should take place in America but Marshall had concerns over finances.

"I'm not going to Detroit," she said. "I think female boxing at the minute is massive in the UK. There's no money in female boxing in the US."

Shields and Marshall argued over the location during the press conference with the American bursting in to interrupt the North East fighter.

Savannah Marshall was beaten by Claressa Shields last October. Credit: PA

"I want the smoke, you know what's up," Shields said. "Come to the USA and you can get smoked again."

"Bring me the money!" Marshall replied. "Where are we going to fight, your leisure centre?"

Further words were exchanged before the conference came to an end.

There are a number of other options available to Marshall should a rematch against Shields prove to be unattainable including a second bout against Crews-Dezurn with the defeated boxer open to the possibility.

