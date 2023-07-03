Geordie bombshell Gabby Jeffrey made her first appearance on ITV's Love Island last night as one of the Casa Amor girls.

Gabby from Newcastle was seen walking in the villa alongside five others, including Molly Marsh who was previously dumped from the island.

The 24-year-old, who now lives in Manchester and works as a creative assistant for clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, said she had her eye on three of the boys in the villa.

Gabby said she has her eye on three of the boys in the villa. Credit: ITV

When asked who was her type was, she said: "My top three are Zach, Scott and Mitch.

“They are all really handsome but I like all of their individual personalities.

"I think Mitch is super outgoing and has a fun side to him, Zach seems really laid back and chilled which I also like.

"Scott for me seems like a mixture of both so I’m excited to see what they are all like in person."

She added: “I’ve only got a few days to make an impression in Case Amor so I’m just going to go in there be my best self and turn some heads.”

Gabby seen here in an orange bikini said she is going to try and be her best self and turn some heads. Credit: ITV

Describing herself as fun, flirty, outgoing, young, wild and free, she said her biggest passion is fashion and she is looking for someone "tall, fun and outgoing" and who does not take themselves too seriously.

When asked how she plans on turning people's heads, she said: "There’s no time to hold back, so I’m going to make sure I get to know everyone.

"I’m not going to waste any time thinking about what their current situation might be because I need to give myself a chance.

Gabby said she is going to lay all her cards on the table and see where it gets her. Credit: ITV

"I’m going to lay all my cards on the table and see where it gets me."

This year's Casa Amor bombshells sparked controversy as formerly dumped islander, Molly Marsh, returned to deal with her "unfinished business".

The 21-year-old from Doncaster was getting to know Zach but was axed from the island in a dramatic dumping after Season 2's Kady McDermott picked Zach in a re-coupling.

ITV's Love Island continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2.

