Cast of Byker Grove: Where are they now?

With news that TV show Byker Grove is returning to the screen, we have taken a look back at some of the careers launched by the teen drama.

TV show Byker Grove, broadcast between 1989-2006, told the story of a youth club in Newcastle.

The series, which ran for 18 series and was filmed in the city, touched upon many controversial subjects such as teen pregnancy, child abuse and addiction.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, whose career was launched by the series, are bringing back the popular teen drama 17 years after it was last broadcast.

The new series, currently in development with Fulwell 73 and Mitre Studios, will return under the name Byker and be filmed and produced in and around the North East.

It will see a new generation of teenagers navigating the challenges faced by young adults today, touching on youth and adult storylines, and set against a backdrop of Newcastle and the North East.

Ant and Dec - who appeared as duo PJ and Duncan - were not the only actors from the region to get their start in the series.

We take a look back at those famous faces in their Byker Grove days and see where they are now.

Ant and Dec as PJ and Duncan

The most famous success story to come out of Byker Grove is that of on and off screen friends Ant and Dec, otherwise known as PJ and Duncan.

Dec first appeared in the children's TV show in 1989 as Duncan Sperring. A year later, Ant joined the cast to play Peter Jenkins AKA, PJ. They became best friends on the show and in real life.

The pair left the show in 1993 and began a music career as a duo, releasing Let's Get Ready to Rhumble as the third single from their debut studio album Psyche the year after.

The song hit number nine in the UK charts as was also nominated for a BRIT Award.

The pair have since pursued a successful presenting as hosts on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Britain's Got Talent.

They also have won a number of awards for their appearances has a presenting duo including 43 National Television Awards, including 21 for best TV presenter, and 18 Bafta awards.

Jill Halfpenny left Byker Grove in 1992. Credit: PA

Jill Halfpenny as Nicola Dobson

The character Nicola Dobson appeared in Byker Grove from 1989 until 1992.

Nicola's storyline included falling in love with the character Paul Skerrett, who led her into the world of Green Issues and the Green Brigade.

Since leaving the show Halfpenny is probably best known for her TV role as Rebecca Hopkins in Coronation Street, Kate Mitchell in EastEnders, and Izzie Redpath in Waterloo Road.

In 2004 the actor also competed in the BBC1 show Strictly Come Dancing and won.

Last year she played Roisin in the BBC TV Series Everything I Know About Love which follows two childhood best friends as they experience bad dates, heartaches and humiliations.

Donna Air left Byker grove in 1995 to pursue a music career. Credit: PA

Donna Air as Charlie Charlton

The character Charlie appeared on the show from 1992-95.

She was introduced as Charley's cousin she soon became a rival of Jemma Dobson as they both auditioned for dance parts in a movie.

Air left Byker grove in 1995 to pursue a music career.

She has also worked as a presenter for a number of TV shows including MTV's MTV select in 1997 and then later went on to become the main presenter of Channels 4's The Big Breakfast in 2001.

Since then, she has largely returned to acting with more recent roles including BBC's 2018 TV series The Split in which she plays Fi Hansen.

Andrew Hayden-Smith now does the voiceover on many ITV links introducing programmes. Credit: PA

Andrew Hayden-Smith as Ben Carter

Ben Carter was a member of the Byker Grove youth club who first appeared in the sixteenth episode of the 1996 series.

Ben - dubbed the Grove's answer to Casanova - was known for having a bad lad image and for having more than one girl on the go.

His most memorable story line was when he was killed by Craig while joy riding in a car, in a dramatic scene shot on Newcastle Quayside during series 15 in 2003.

Hayden-Smith has since worked in TV presenting roles on TV shows such as Live & Kicking and CBBC.

He also appeared in the 2006 series of Doctor Who as Jake Simmonds.

In July 2016, Hayden-Smith joined the cast of Channel 4 soap opera, Hollyoaks, as new regular police officer, DS Gavin Armstrong, the chief inspector investigating a murder.

He now does the voiceover on many ITV links introducing programmes.

Charlie Hunman was originally pegged to play the lead role in the fifty shades of grey films. Credit: Apple TV

Charlie Hunman as Jason Chuckle

The character Jason only appeared in three episodes of Byker Grove during 1998 but actor Charlie Hunman has gone on to have worldwide success.

Since leaving the show he has starred in Russell T Davies’s Queer as Folk between 1999 and 2000 and also landing the lead role in smash hit US drama Sons of Anarchy which aired between 2008 and 2014.

He was also pulled out of the lead role in the Fifty Shades of Grey films, which of course was taken on by The Fall's Jamie Dornan due to conflicts with filming sons of anarchy.

Last year Hunman has also starred as the lead role in the Apple TV series, Shantaram.

