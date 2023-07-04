England legend Jill Scott will become a regular fixture on television screens after being named as a team captain on A League of Their Own.

She was announced as the new face of the Sky show in a big reveal at the Angel of the North as a 4.5 metre statue was unveiled in her honour.

The reigning Queen of the Jungle will line up alongside regulars Jamie Redknapp, Romesh Ranganathan and Micah Richards for the Sky show as she embarks on a television career.

The 36-year-old from Sunderland certified herself as a national hero last year by helping England to Euro 22 glory.

The statue was revealed by the iconic Antony Gormley structure. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Scott’s family was in attendance for the statue surprise alongside the Mayor of Gateshead and players from Gateshead and Bolden Girls football clubs.

Scott won 161 caps for England during her distinguished footballing career, representing Sunderland, Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

She retired from football shortly after winning the Euros, going on to become a pundit and win I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here before becoming the first female player ever to captain England in Soccer Aid last month.

