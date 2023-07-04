A seven-year-old girl has been seriously injured after being hit by a car.

The collision happened in Thornaby on Teesside just before 4:45pm on Monday 3 July.

Cleveland Police said a black Nissan Juke and a Vauxhall Zafira were both involved in theincident in Lanehouse Road.

The girl, who was a pedestrian, suffered head injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital.

Officers are asking witnesses, and anyone with dashcam footage or doorbell camera footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number SE23130311.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...