Middlesbrough have announced the arrival of forward Alex Gilbert as their first signing of the summer.

The 21-year-old rejected new terms at Brentford in favour of a move to the Riverside, after his contract came to an end. He joins Boro on a four-year deal.

Gilbert captained the Brentford's B team, who were crowned winners of the Premier League Cup in the 22/23 season.

The Republic of Ireland youth international weighed in with 16 goals and eight assists last term and was named as Brentford B's Player of the Season.

Gilbert came through the ranks at West Bromwich Albion before making the move to Brentford in 2020.

He made his first-team debut for the Bees against Middlesbrough in a third-round FA Cup tie in January 2021, in which they ran out 2-1 winners.

He has already flown out to Portugal where to link up with Michael Carrick and his squad who are currently preparing for the new season a training camp in the Algarve.

