School children from Wallsend in Newcastle have taken part in a colour run to raise money for a charity set up in the name of their sick classmate.

In October 2022, Ellis Lake who attends Hadrian Park Primary School, was diagnosed with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD).

MLD is a rare genetic disorder that causes fatty substances to build up in cells, particularly in the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves.

Ellis now has a long process of intensive rehab following the end of his treatment. Credit: Handout

In the following December, 7-year-old Ellis spent a week in Manchester Children’s Hospital where his stem cells were collected and transported to Milan for gene modification.

This treatment had only been approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in February 2022.

In January 2023 Ellis relocated to Manchester and after a round of chemo, Ellis had his ownmodified stem cells transplanted back into his body.

As of March 8th, he had been transferred back to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle and shortly after he was able to ring the end of treatment bell.

Ellis was able to ring the end of treatment bell last March. Credit: Handout

Now Ellis has a long process of intensive rehab by the team at the RVI.

Inspired by their experience, the family have set up a charity called The Ellis Lake Foundation, where they intend to support parents and decorate the children’s ward

On Friday 30 June the school organised a colour run for the students, parents and teachers to take part in to raise money for the Ellis Lake Foundation.

Ellis's school mates organised a colour run to raise money for his charity. Credit: Handout

Ellis's head teacher, Jade Martin, said: "We are blown away by the generosity of our school community.

"Emotionally, residents lined the streets with love and support, covering us in colours. This was such an inspirational event, which will go down in history.

"Ellis himself lead the walk, the local residents lined the streets with cheer, further proof that not all heroes wear capes."

