A huge industrial pipe which fell off a lorry is due to be removed a week after the incident.

The A66 has been closed westbound between North Ormesby and the Cineworld turn-off in central Middlesbrough, since the lorry spilled its load last Wednesday 28 June.

The 20m-long gas heat exchanger – which weighs more than 40 tonnes – will need to be lifted by crane.

The huge object will be lowered onto a low-loader, before being secured and driven away.

Diversions remain in place to divert traffic off the A66, which will remain closed until the pipe has been safely removed.

The A172 link road between Longlands and the westbound A66 will also be closed from 8pm tonight to allow access for the crane. The road will re-open once the removal has taken place.

The 20m-long gas heat exchanger – which weighs more than 40 tonnes – will need to be lifted by crane. Credit: Middlesbrough Council

A spokesperson for Middlesbrough Council said arrangements for the removal operation were being finalised but they are likely to require the temporary closure of the eastbound carriageway.

Temporary repairs will then be carried out to the damaged road surface before it can re-open, with a full repair to be carried out in due course.

Geoff Field, Middlesbrough Council’s director of environment and commercial services, said: “We are working round the clock to get the road back open as quickly as we can but to do that we need to get the vessel lifted out and taken away.

“A lot of work has been done around weight calculations for the crane coming in to ensure we get it removed safely.

“Once that’s been done we will repair the damage to the tarmac and to the waterproofing on the bridge itself.

“Where possible this work will be undertaken overnight, but we advise motorists to avoid the area where possible until further notice.

“In the meantime, I’d like to thank the travelling public for their patience and understanding, and assure them that we will have the A66 fully open again as soon as we possibly can.”

Further updates will be provided via Middlesbrough Council’s website and social media channels.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...