A giant blue heart has been created by hundreds of knitters to celebrate the NHS as it marks its 75th anniversary.

More than 1,500 hearts were knitted by volunteers to create the installation in Durham.

County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust said the response to its idea of creating the heart had been "phenomenal".

The heart has been created in the grounds of County Hall, Durham, where members of the public can go and view it.

The hearts are on display in the grounds of County Hall, in Durham. Credit: CDDFT

Sue Jacques, chief executive, at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, said: “In addition to celebrating the exceptional work our staff do – whether in caring for our patients directly or through our vital behind the scenes services, this anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the many advances in healthcare seen over the last 75 years which enable us to provide our patients with safe, compassionate, joined-up care.

"Mass vaccination and screening programmes, joint replacements, MRI and CT scanners, organ transplants and the organ donor register, keyhole surgery and so much more are all now integral to the daily life of the NHS."

She added: “I am incredibly proud of all our staff and am delighted that members of the public have worked with us on this installation, demonstrating that the NHS is at the heart of our local communities.”

Councillor Chris Hood, Durham County Council’s cabinet member for adult and health services, said: “Like everyone else, we cherish our National Health Service and greatly value its contribution to British society over the last 75 years.

“We also value the joint working we do with the NHS and are therefore only too pleased to house what will be a wonderful celebration of the health service, at County Hall.

“We would encourage everyone to come and see what promises to be a fabulous installation once it is in place.”

