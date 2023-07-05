Hartlepool Tall Ships: First vessels start to arrive for four-day event

Play Brightcove video

The first ships have started arriving in Hartlepool for the Tall Ships event which starts on Thursday.

40 ships from across the world are expected to sail into the marina for the four-day event after travelling across from the Netherlands.

The original arrival was delayed as a result of a storm in the North Sea on Tuesday but the first ships have now entered the marina.

Eendracht from the Netherlands, Ve Capitan Miranda from Uruguay and Fryderyk Chopin from Poland are among those now moored in Hartlepool.

Tall Ships have started to arrive in Hartlepool. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The rest of the ships will arrive in the coming hours when tide cycles allow.

The ships will not be the only entertainment on offer for those in attendance.

T here is a lineup of music and activities while there will also be more than 100 traders port-side.

