Newcastle Eagles head coach Marc Steutel said he believes the club has "bagged a born leader" as they make their first signing of the summer in Malcolm Delpeche.

The 27-year-old American starred for Bristol Flyers in three of the last four seasons, helping to seal a third place finish in the latest British Basketball League (BBL) campaign.

With both American and British passports, Steutel said he faced stiff competition from home and abroad to secure the 6'9" Delaware-born player.

This season also brings a new challenge to the Eagles, with the club playing in the European North Basketball League (ENBL) for the first time.

Announcing the first name on his 2023-24 roster, Steutel said: "I’m delighted that Malcolm has decided to come and join us.

"He’s the type of player who can help us to compete and help us to build a team that we can be proud of — a team that plays like an Eagles team.

"Malcolm is going to be a massive force for next season and I’m sure Newcastle fans will be excited to see him play at the Vertu Motors Arena."

Delpeche averaged 10 points and seven boards across 31 BBL Championship games during the 2022-23 campaign.

"Malcolm has impressed me so much throughout his time in the BBL, but last season, in particular, he showed a real maturity in his game," added Steutel.

"I love the way that he plays up tempo and the way that he rebounds the basketball.

"It’s definitely going to better seeing him in Newcastle colours rather than any other club’s jersey next season!"

