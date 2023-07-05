A student suffered extensive injuries when he fell from a third-storey balcony on holiday in Thailand.

Jack Heathcock, from Redcar, on Teesside, remains in a critical condition in hospital two weeks after his fall in the Thai city of Chiang Mai.

He had been backpacking around the country with two friends when the accident happened, just two days before he was due to return home.

The 21-year-old, who studies nursing at Teesside University, was taken to hospital and underwent surgery for damage to his spleen, liver and kidneys while doctors later found bleeds on his lungs and brain as well as fractures to his neck and pelvis.

He has racked up over £40,000 in medical costs and his family are desperate for him to return to the UK to continue treatment.

Jack Heathcock remains in a critical condition in a Thailand hospital. Credit: GAZETTE MEDIA COMPANY SYNDICATION

His parents travelled to Thailand after receiving news of his accident on 17 June with his sister Chloe remaining at the family home in Redcar.

The circumstances surrounding the accident in Chiang Mai are not yet clear.

Jack had taken out travel insurance before starting his holiday but his family claim they have refused to pay out, leaving them to bear the brunt of the costs.

Speaking about her brother's situation, Chloe said: "It's the type of thing you read about, but never expect to happen to your family."

She added: "Jack did have a travel insurance policy in place for the trip and my parents have been in regular contact with the travel insurance company and the British Embassy in Thailand.

"Unfortunately following their investigations, the insurers have deemed that due to the circumstances of the incident, they will not be covering the claim. We are looking to appeal this decision but are heartbroken that we are left with total costs expected to exceed £40,000, this is not an amount that we as a family can afford.

Jack Heathcock was backpacking around Thailand when the accident happened. Credit: GAZETTE MEDIA COMPANY SYNDICATION

"To help end this nightmare we need Jack back home to the UK, where we can get him the help and support he will undoubtedly need for his continued recovery."

Doctors believe it could be another month until Jack is stable enough to travel with his family continuing to raise funds via a GoFundMe page in the meantime.

Some of Jack's friends have also helped to organise a fundraising evening which will take place at Dormans Club in Middlesbrough on Friday, July 14.

