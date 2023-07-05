Two suspected drug dealers have been arrested after being spotted acting suspiciously in North Tyneside.

Northumbria Police stop-searched a man in the Chirton area of North Shields on Friday 30 June following reports from a witness.

The search revealed the 29-year-old was in possession of a large amount of drugs, believed to be cannabis.

As part of further enquires, officers from North Shields Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a house search at an address on Weyhill Avenue.

They recovered more than £1,500 in cash as well as paraphernalia related to drug-dealing.

An assortment of suspected illicit substances was also seized, including a large amount of suspected cannabis with an estimated value of £2,000.

The man, and a woman who was also present at the address – both aged 29 – were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. Both individuals have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sergeant James Younas, of Northumbria Police, said: “This seizure is another example of the continued work going on across the area to tackle illegal drug supply and demonstrating to our communities how dedicated we are to keeping them free from these harmful and destructive substances.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in this fast-moving incident, including the public who continue to support us by passing on vital intelligence about suspected criminality in their area.

“We will continue to work with our partners to dismantle the criminal groups who try to profit from the sale and supply of illegal drugs, as well as ensuring those affected by drug addiction receive the support they need.”

