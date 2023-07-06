Five more suspects have been charged in connection with the death of 14-year-old Gordon Gault in Newcastle, taking the total number to 11.

Gordon was fatally stabbed in an assault in the Elswick area of the city on 9 November 2022.

Last week six males – all aged 16 or 17 – were charged with murder and will appear before Newcastle Crown Court later this month.

On Wednesday 5 July, officers arrested five other males who have since been charged with violent disorder.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 28, are due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Thursday 6 July.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our over-arching aim has always been to secure justice for Gordon’s family and to ascertain the full circumstances of what happened that night.

“As a result of our extensive inquiries into the events on the night Gordon died, yesterday we carried out a number of further arrests and five males have since been charged with violent disorder.

“That takes the total number of suspects charged in connection with this investigation to 11.

“As ever, I would ask that everyone respects the ongoing investigation and refrains from any speculation or commentary that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.

“I would like to thank everyone who has come forward to assist our investigation so far and would ask that the public continue to work with us.

“As families, please continue to have those conversations about the consequences of knife crime and report anybody you believe is carrying a weapon.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...