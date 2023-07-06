Hartlepool Tall Ships: A look on board Uruguayan vessel Capitan Miranda

Play Brightcove video

Watch Amy Lea's tour of the Capitan Miranda

Capitan Miranda is one of the 40 vessels involved in this week's Tall Ships event in Hartlepool - and ITV Tyne Tees have been given a special tour.

The Uruguayan vessel was originally commissioned as a survey ship after being built in 1930 but since 1978 it has been used for training the sailors of the future.

It is the first time it has come to Hartlepool but it is no stranger to the Tall Ships race having taken part in the event before.

The Bridge of the Capitan Miranda. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

On board, there are pristinely maintained captain's quarters, memorabilia from past missions and a traditional bridge for navigating the race stages.

Many of the original features of the ship have been maintained since it was built.

The ship's captain, Mario Vaucher, praised Hartlepool and the Tall Ships organisers for their hospitality, expressing his pride to represent Uruguay in the race.

Capitan Miranda captain, Mario Vaucher. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The ship is even home to a British Navy officer. Lieutenant James Chelton is serving as an exchange officer on the vessel for the Tall Ships event, using the experience to understand a different naval culture and establish links with other naval officers.

Ironically it is the first time he has been docked in Britain since joining the Royal Navy having been stationed abroad in the past.

Capitan Miranda's captain quarters. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"It has been really nice to be back in the UK," Lt Chelton told ITV Tyne Tees. "Hartlepool has been very welcoming.

"There are a lot of similarities between the Royal Navy and the Uruguayan Navy. The Uruguayan Navy based itself on the royal navy when it was first founded and they still conduct themselves in a very similar way.

"It feels a bit like home!"

The Capitan Miranda is one of the most travelled ships at the event, coming from Uruguay. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

There has been an excellent atmosphere on the ship for the Tall Ships event with sailors singing songs and drinking local tea.

Anyone can view the ship, and many like it, from dry land at Hartlepool marina with the Tall Ships event completely free to attend.

