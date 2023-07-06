Homes which are not connected to the water mains have found tadpoles in their “Dickensian” drinking water supply, ministers have been told.

Conservative MP Sir Simon Clarke told the Commons that nine homes in his Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland constituency were stuck without a mains connection because of the prohibitive costs of even getting a quote for the work needed.

Sir Simon asked for an urgent meeting to discuss what could be done to help the residents of Aysdalegate, near Charltons, close to Guisborough, who do not have access to mains water.

He told the Commons: “Over the last decade, Redcar and Cleveland council performed drinking water checks nine times and on all occasions supplies have been judged unsatisfactory owing to bacterial contamination including E.coli and enterococci.

“A regulation 18 notice which specifies that the water requires boiling before drinking has been in place permanently since December 2017 and indeed residents report to me finding tadpoles and other life in their drinking water.

“This is a Dickensian scandal in 2023, but Northumbrian Water have advised it will cost what are low-income homes over £100 each simply to give them a quote for mains water connection.

“This is obviously unacceptable. Will the minister agree to meet with me urgently so that we can discuss how to help my constituents?”

Ms Pow replied: “I am obviously sorry to hear about this issue and he has already brought it to my attention, but our legislation does allow that those on a private supply can request a connection to the mains supply.

“But it is right that the legislation allows the water company to charge for the cost of making a new connection because otherwise it would impact on all customers’ bills.

“Your local authority can obviously give advice and I would urge him to keep contacting them, but if there is anything extra that we can meet about to discuss usefully then I am happy to do that.”

