How to spot a cannabis farm on your street: The seven signs to look out for

As part of a national operation to crackdown on cannabis growers, police are warning people about the possible signs of a cannabis farm.

Operation Mille, which began in April, has resulted in the seizure of nearly 200,000 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of between £115-£130 million, along with £636,000 in cash and 26 kilogrammes of cocaine.

Of those arrested, more than 450 were later charged.

Police have said to look out for electricity meters being tampered with or altered and new cabling. Credit: Cleveland Police

Police are now warning the public abut the possible signs of a cannabis farm.

Here are the seven signs to look out for:

Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night.

Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside.

Bright lights in rooms throughout the night.

Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills could also be an indicator.

A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sickly aroma and noise from fans.

Lots of work or deliveries of equipment to an address, particularly those associated with growing plants indoors without soil such as heaters and lighting.

An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers, and compost.

