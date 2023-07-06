A Newcastle man has been jailed after he accidentally sent a message to his probation officer in which he threatened to cut his partner's head off.

Mark Oliver pulled out his girlfriend's hair and left her with facial bruising after assaulting her at her home in Wallsend, in North Tyneside, over the course of a weekend in May.

Officers were called to the incident and the 35-year-old was arrested. However, when his probation officer returned to work on Monday, she found that he had accidentally left her a voicemail, in which he threatened to chop the victim's head off with a knife.

A few days later, Oliver targeted his former partner with ten voicemail messages, threatening to make her life hell.

He was on licence at the time after serving half of a four-and-a-half-year sentence for attacking his then-girlfriend with a claw hammer.

He was subsequently arrested again and recalled to prison. He has 23 offences on his record.

Oliver, of no fixed address, has now been sentenced to 23 months behind bars after pleading guilty to assault by beating, threats to kill and a malicious communications offence at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday.

Neil Pallister, prosecuting, said Oliver's girlfriend first rang 999 just after midnight on May 22 this year to say he was being verbally abusive and was refusing to leave her home.

He continued: "She told the call handler she had left the address and was waiting in the garden.

"Police, unfortunately, didn't respond straight away. 34 minutes later, she made a further call to the police saying the defendant was in her address shouting and screaming and she was locked outside in the garden.

Mark Oliver was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court. Credit: NCJ Media

"An officer attended the address in the early hours at 1:20am and, on arrival, he activated his body-worn camera. He entered the address and the defendant and [the victim] were present in the lounge.

"He asked [the victim] what had happened. She was initially not forthcoming. She went upstairs and the officer followed her and she told the officer the defendant had pulled a clump of hair from her head and she had bruising to her face but she didn't elaborate further."

Andrew Walker, defending, said Oliver had been released from prison in May 2022 and had been complying with the probation service until his stepfather died in April this year.

He added: "Unfortunately, there was a relapse because of all that involving alcohol and drugs. They had been issues in the past."

Oliver was sentenced to 20 months for threats to kill and three months for the malicious communications offence. He was also sentenced to 14 weeks for the assault by beating charge however this will run concurrently to his other sentences.

