A man who slashed the throat of a guest following a Christmas Day row has been convicted of manslaughter.

Adam Jenkins has been found guilty of killing 39-year-old Simon Birch after an argument late at night in December 2021.

CCTV footage showed the moment Birch sustained the single but fatal wound outside Jenkins’ Newbottle home as family members watched in horror.

Jenkins, 36, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, has been standing trial for murder at Newcastle Crown Court.

Jurors cleared Jenkins of that charge following a four-week trial but found him guilty of manslaughter.

He has been remanded in custody until he is sentenced at a later date.

The court had heard there had been a history of domestic violence incidents between Mr Birch and Jenkins' sister.

When trouble erupted late on Christmas Day, Jenkins was put in the kitchen by his partner while Mr Birch ended up being escorted from the house. Jenkins then spotted Mr Birch outside, armed himself with three knives and used one of them to slash his throat.

The incident was captured on CCTV and an edited clip was shown to the jury. The footage cut off before the moment which shows Mr Birch having his throat cut but showed Mr Birch walking outside before Jenkins was seen jumping over a wall and approaching Mr Birch, who had his arms outstretched.

Giving evidence, Jenkins admitted holding a knife in his hand and that he caused the fatal injury but denied deliberately slashing him and said he could not recall doing so.

Jenkins said he was friends with Mr Birch as he was going out with his sister and they were both builders and would help each other out.

Detective Superintendent Jane Fairlamb, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This is another tragic case that highlights the real and irreversible consequences of carrying a knife.

“For this to happen on Christmas Day is especially poignant for Simon’s family – what should have been a time of celebration and togetherness ended in the most devastating of outcomes.

“Our thoughts remain with them as they attempt to come to terms with the events of the last 18 months, and while no outcome can remove the grief they are facing, I hope they can take some comfort knowing the person responsible for Simon’s death has been brought to justice.

“There are never any winners when it comes to knife crime and I sincerely hope this sends a strong and sobering message across the North East.

“To anybody who carries a knife or weapon, please think again - you risk ruining more than one life forever.”

