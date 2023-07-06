Police have seized nearly 7,000 cannabis plants and made 32 arrests since launching an operation to clampdown on the criminal networks cultivating it.

Operation Mille began in April and saw all police forces and a range of partner agencies work together to tackle illegal drug supply.

Nationally, the activity resulted in 967 arrests, more than 182,000 cannabis plants seized and almost £636,000 of suspected criminal cash recovered.

Across the Northumbria area, a total of 27 cannabis farms were identified, searched and dismantled with almost 7,000 plants at various stages of growth, seized and safely destroyed, and 32 people were arrested.

Since beginning the operation, Northumbria Police have discovered 27 cannabis farms. Credit: Northumbria Police

Officers also worked to raise awareness in the community about the risks associated with cannabis farms, from exploitation and anti-social behaviour, to fire hazards.

Assistant Chief Constable Alastair Simpson of Northumbria Police said: “Over the last few months our teams have worked incredibly hard to ensure this operation was a success, and I think our results speak for themselves.

“We know no one wants to live next to a cannabis farm and be impacted by the corrosive, ripple effects of drug-dealing which is why this work is so important.

“Through Operation Mille, we were able to develop our intelligence picture, identify and dismantle numerous large-scale farms and grow houses as well as arrest a number of key individuals involved in the supply chain.

Northumbria Police have made 32 arrests in relation to growing cannabis. Credit: Northumbria Police

“This activity undoubtedly makes our communities stronger and safer and shows our commitment to tackling illegal drug supply.

“We know there are mixed views on the legalities of cannabis but the sad reality is that these criminal networks will use their profits to fund further criminal activity and are often involved in violence, human trafficking and slavery, and anti-social behaviour which is why it is so important we put an end to it.

“We will continue to work with our partners to pursue offenders, protect the vulnerable and empower our neighbourhoods.”

He added: “I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank our communities for their continued support. Please continue to be vigilant and report anything which doesn’t look or feel right.

“You are our eyes and ears and we will always act on what you tell us.”

