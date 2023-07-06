The UK’s biggest pub group has been found guilty of breaching safety rules which led to the death of a first-year student outside a club.

Durham University student Olivia Burt, 20, died when she was crushed by a decorative screen while she was queuing for the Missoula bar in the city, in 2018.

The life sciences student suffered "unsurvivable" head injuries when the screen fell on her.

Her death was said to be "senseless and avoidable" by prosecutors as the screen had already fallen half an hour before it crushed her, but had been put back in place.

Durham University student Olivia Burt, pictured with her parents Nigel and Paula. Credit: Family

Stonegate, which owns the bar, now the Slug and Lettuce, was today found guilty of a single count of breaching health and safety legislation, by a jury at Teesside Crown Court.

The judge earlier ruled that Stonegate should be cleared of three other charges.

Ms Burt, from Milford on Sea, in Hampshire, was described as an "innocent woman" who had done "nothing wrong".

Jamie Hill, prosecuting, told the jury earlier in the week: “The reality is that as soon as the venue, which had become the first choice venue for students on a Wednesday night, was confronted with more customers than they could accommodate within their own set limits, all of the planning and all the risk assessments came to nought.”

Play Brightcove video

CCTV shown during the trial

Stonegate had argued it had done all it can to avoid the tragedy.

The company will be sentenced later today.

Judge Howard Crowson will hear victims’ statements and will be given an assessment of costs before he sets the fine.

He thanked the jury for the “heavy burden” they took on in deciding the three-week case.

Following the verdict, Helen Lynch, Durham County Council’s head of legal and democratic services, said: "First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Olivia's family. This has been a particularly difficult and lengthy process for them and we would like to thank them for their patience throughout.

"We are pleased with today's outcome and hope it goes some way towards providing justice for Olivia and her family.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...