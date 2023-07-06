Two men have been saved after struggling in rip currents in the North Sea while swimming about 500m off the coast.

The RNLI said the men were swimming in the sea at Sandhaven (Mowbray) beach in South Shields.

At around 1:50pm, RNLI lifeguard Matt Johnson was alerted to two men struggling to get back to shore while swimming outside the red and yellow flags.

Mr Johnson said: "The two men were both approximately 500m offshore and were swimming in high waves in the black and white chequered beach flag zone.

"This area is designated to water sports such as surfing and stand-up paddle boarding."

The lifeguard, who was doing training on the water, was monitoring the men when one of them signalled to him for help.

The two men were swimming outside the red and yellow flags at Sandhaven (Mowbray) beach. Credit: ITV

Mr Johnson continued: "The first man was out of breath, tired, and couldn’t make it back to the beach."

The casualty held onto the lifeguard’s rescue board and was aided back to shore.

In the process of helping the first casualty back to the beach, the charity’s lifeguard noticed the second man, who had been swimming near where the first casualty was, also appeared to be struggling to stay afloat in the strong rip.

The lifeguard quickly paddled out a second time to retrieve the man and safely brought him to an area of water where he could stand.

The two men were checked over at the lifeguard unit and offered safety advice on potential harm they could have encountered such as inhaling or swallowing substantial amounts of water.

RNLI lifeguards are now reminding members of the public to always visit a lifeguarded beach and to swim between the red and yellow flags.

Mr Johnson added: "In a coastal emergency call 999 and ask for the coastguard or, if you are inland, ask for the fire and rescue service.

"If you get into trouble in the water, remember to Float to Live: tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing.

"Use your hands to help you stay afloat. Once stable, swim to safety if you can or call for help just like the two men caught in the rip current did."

