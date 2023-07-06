The Hartlepool Tall Ships event is now underway with thousands set to flock to the town to take in the spectacle.

40 ships will be located in the town's marina in what is one of the biggest free events in the UK.

Thousands of people are expected to visit the Tall Ships event. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Four days of free live music and family fun will also entertain the crowds with local acts taking to the stage from 3pm on Thursday 6 July.

It is hoped that the event will provide a huge boost to the local economy and engage local children, with local schools all having the opportunity to sponsor one of the ships.

It is hoped the event will provide a big boost to the local economy. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Denise McGuckin, managing director of Hartlepool Council, said: "I can't tell you how happy I am to have woken up this morning and sent on photographs of the ships out at sea, actually here.

"We have been planning this for four years and the less few months have been absolutely frantic.

"But they are finally here and the town is absolutely buzzing for it. We are so excited to host this stage of the Tall Ships races."

The Tall Ships have returned to Hartlepool for the first time in 13 years. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The Tall Ships have returned to Hartlepool for the first time in 13 years as part of a five-stage race.

The North East marks part two of the journey following on from Den Helder in the Netherlands. Fredrikstad and Arendal in Norway will follow, sandwiching the fourth stop of Lerwick on the Shetland Isles.

