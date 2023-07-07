A fast thinking five-year-old has been hailed a hero after he helped save his mother when she fell into a river.

Kimberley Allison, 39, and her son Logan had stopped to skip stones while they were walking near the River Wear in Washington on Wednesday 5 July when she slipped off the riverbank and into the water.

Stuck in the mud with river levels rising, the 39-year-old was unable to ring for help as her phone was damaged by the water.

Logan got the attention of an adult passerby who could help call for help, and then directed Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) crews to the right location when they arrived.

The mother-of-three has now thanked the firefighters who pulled her from the water, and the five-year-old hero who saved her life.

Ms Allison, who lives in Washington, said: "Honestly I was looking at Logan on the side of the river and I was trying not to panic for Logan's sake, but I thought I had about 10 minutes.

"He stayed so calm and when I could hear the sirens it was like a sigh of relief because I know I'd be alright soon.

"I'm a bit shaken up and sore as I was trying to use all my strength to get myself out of the river but Logan is fine - I think he was just so excited to see the firefighters in real life action."

Logan has been praised by local firefighters for saving his mum. Credit: TWFRS

Firefighters from their local fire station have praised the little boy's bravery.

Martin Farrow, station manager for Washington community fire station, said: "Logan was an incredibly brave boy for staying calm and finding someone he trusted to give us a call during such a scary incident with his mam last night."

Since his rescue, Ms Allison says Logan has been wearing his Spiderman costume with pride as a real-life hero.

"He loves to wear his Spiderman costume, and loves all the hero films, but he has been able to write his own hero story now!

"I am so proud of him. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say his actions have saved my life as I was out of sight of anyone who would be walking by.

"I must also say a big thanks to the firefighters, I was amazed at how quickly they arrived and how quickly they acted."

Logan wears his Spiderman outfit as a real-life hero now. Credit: TWFRS

As the weather gets warmer, the fire service is also reminding the public of the dangers of cold water shock.

Martin Farrow from TWFRS added: "It can be quite frightening when you enter the water so suddenly like Kimberley did because even when the weather is nice, the water can be freezing and cause your body to go into cold water shock."

Advice from TWFRS urges the public to only consider entering water in controlled environments where there are lifeguards on duty, and do not go for a swim in rivers, lakes, or unsupervised bodies of water where there could be a number of hidden dangers.

Members of the public who have spotted someone in difficulty can call 999 and ask for the fire service inland, or the coastguard by the sea.

For anyone struggling in water, the service urges people to "float to live" by leaning back like a starfish, and using arms and legs to stay afloat - a technique which can save lives.

