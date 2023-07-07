Middlesbrough FC announces fifth summer signing Morgan Rodgers

Middlesbrough FC have made their fifth summer signing by welcoming Manchester City youngster Morgan Rodgers.

The 20-year-old attacking player has signed four-year contract with the club.

He joins Tom Glover, Sam Silvera, Alex Gilbert and Rav Van Den Berg as newcomers to the club.

Rogers signed for Manchester City on 1 August 2019, after playing against them for West Bromwich Albion in the FA Youth Cup semi-final.

Morgan has represented England’s youth sides up to Under-20 level, and has gained senior experience in loan spells with Lincoln City, Bournemouth and Blackpool.

