A police officer is due before magistrates after being accused of creating a false witness statement.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said police constable Neal Murray, of Cleveland Police, is alleged to have created a false witness account after he signed an entry under a victim’s name in his electronic pocket notebook.

The incident is reported to have happened on 21 November 2020.

Following a referral from Cleveland Police in March 2021, the IOPC has been investigating.

PC Murray was charged with misconduct in public office and is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court on Friday 7 July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...