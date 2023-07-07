Central motorway will partially reopen more than a week after being closed following a large fire in the city centre.

The northbound carriageway of the busy dual carriageway in Newcastle has been closed since Wednesday 28 June, when a fire broke out at a disused building in Carliol Square.

Due to safety fears about the building, which is next to central motorway, the road has remained shut to allow for its partial demolition.

Officers confirmed on Friday 7 July that the road will partially reopen at 1:30pm.

A temporary 30mph speed zone will be in place.

Firefighters on the scene of the large fire in a disused building in Carliol Square, Newcastle Credit: Northumbria Police

Chief Inspector David Wheeler, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thanks go to the public for their patience and understanding throughout the past week.

“We are pleased to announce that following extensive discussions with our partner organisations, one lane of the northbound carriageway of the central motorway is able to reopen from this lunchtime.

“A temporary speed limit will be in place on the carriageway to ensure the safety of road users and we ask that motorists adhere to it at all times.

“If you can use an alternative route for your journey, then please do so as not all lanes of the carriageway will be open.”

A temporary 30mph speed zone will be in place and motorists are advised to still find other routes if possible.

Up to 50 firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were involved with tackling the blaze at its height.

Play Brightcove video

The aftermath of the fire in Carliol Square, Newcastle

Police are treating the cause of the fire as suspected arson and eight people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation.

They have all now been released on police bail, with inquiries ongoing.

Northumbria Police said initial checks to establish if anyone was inside were completed earlier this week and more detailed searches are now being carried out.

The structure of the building has been secured and made safe.

Chf Insp Wheeler added: “The decision to close the road was not one that was taken lightly given the impact it has had on road users, but ultimately the safety of the public is paramount in our thoughts.

“We will continue to monitor the traffic flow on the road and will provide further updates around the full re-opening of the carriageway as soon as we can.”

Pamela Holmes, Newcastle City Council’s interim assistant director of transport, said: “This has been a challenging time which has caused motorists a lot of disruption on a major route through the city so I would like to thank them for their patience and co-operation over the last 10 days.

“The safety of motorists is my top priority, so we’ve put lots of measures in place to enable a partial re-opening of the central motorway while work continues on the building.

“To avoid congestion can I appeal to motorists to continue to use other routes for now and only use the central motorway unless they really need to.

“We continue to work closely with the police and will have the central motorway fully opened again as soon as possible.

“While the northbound carriage has been closed, we have taken the opportunity to carry out maintenance work on crash barriers, gullies and road surfaces so hopefully this will reduce the likelihood further disruption in future.”

Anyone with information regarding the fire at the building on Carliol Square is asked to call 101 or report it via the Northumbria Police’s website, quoting NP-20230628-1077.

