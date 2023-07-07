A 12th suspect has been charged in connection with the death of a 14-year-old in Newcastle.

Gordon Gault was stabbed on 9 November 2022 in the Elswick area of the city and died six days later in hospital.

A murder investigation has been ongoing ever since, and last week six teenage boys – all aged 16 or 17 – were each charged with murder.

On Wednesday 5 July, a further five males – aged between 16 and 28 – were each charged with violent disorder in connection with Gordon’s death.

On Friday 7 July, an 18-year-old man became the 12th person charged in connection with the incident. He was charged with violent disorder and is due to appear before magistrates in North Tyneside on Friday afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We are committed to securing justice for Gordon and his family, and this is a significant investigation that has been running over the last nine months.

“A total of 12 people have now been charged and are due to appear before the court – and as ever, I’d thank Gordon’s family and the wider public for their patience and cooperation.

“Please continue to respect the ongoing investigation and refrain from any speculation or commentary that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings now underway.

“As families, please continue to have those conversations about the consequences of knife crime and report anybody you believe is carrying a weapon.”

