Two charged after death of man in North Shields

Two people have been charged over the death of a man in North Tyneside.

Trevor Bishop, aged 45, was found by emergency services at an address in Clifton Gardens in North Shields on 7 March.

He had sustained a serious head injury and later died in hospital of his injuries.

Officers launched an investigation and made a number of arrests and on Thursday 6 July, re-arrested two people. Both have now been charged.

Tony Johnson, 35, of Princes Street, North Shields has been charged with murder and Paul Johnson, 54, of The Fold, Whitley Bay has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both are due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Saturday 8 July. Four other people remain on police bail.

Detective Inspector Tomasz Fowler, who is leading Northumbria Police's investigation, said: “Firstly, I’d like to offer my gratitude to Trevor’s family and loved ones for their patience and bravery through this tragic ordeal.

“The thoughts of everyone at Northumbria Police remain with them at this difficult time.

“These arrests follow months of ongoing enquiries as we continue to establish a picture of exactly what happened leading up to Trevor’s death.

“For that reason, it’s important to respect the ongoing investigation and refrain from any speculation or commentary that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”

Det Insp Fowler added: “We would like to thank the public for their continued support and cooperation throughout what has been a very complex investigation.

“Whilst these charges are a big step forward, it’s important to remember this investigation is far from over, and we are still keen to hear from anyone with information which could help us secure justice for Trevor.

“Please get in touch if you know anything which could assist our investigation – your information may prove vital.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...