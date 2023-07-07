A Youtuber who claimed he had a bomb at an airport is facing a prison sentence.

Online prankster Garard Ndela recorded himself while walking past the check-in desks at Newcastle Airport, claiming to have an explosive device.

The 19-year-old was arrested minutes after arriving at the airport on Monday 3 July.

He had intended the upload the footage to his YouTube channel but the recording was interrupted by security staff and he was detained by Northumbria Police officers.

Ndela, of Ellison Villas in Gateshead, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 5 July, where he pleaded guilty to communicating false information about a bomb hoax.

He has been remanded in custody until 2 August, when he is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Garard Ndela will be sentenced in August for communicating false information about a bomb hoax. Credit: Northumbria Police

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Steve Byrne of Northumbria Police, said: “Carrying out a prank of this nature at an airport is an incredibly stupid thing to do and can come with a jail term of up to seven years.

“Ndela planned his controversial skit and was naïve enough to believe he could get away with it unchallenged. However, this reckless behaviour is in fact a criminal offence and not something the criminal justice system takes lightly.

“I have no doubt that his appalling actions will have alarmed staff and caused unnecessary distress to passengers and visitors – it is only right that he was detained and arrested.

“The fact he has pleaded guilty and admitted his actions in court speaks volumes and I hope our communities know we take these type of offences incredibly seriously.

“As the summer months approach, our airports and transport hubs will continue to get busier and see more people passing though and we will be working hard with our partners at Counter Terrorism Policing, the UK Border Force and airport security staff to ensure everyone has as smooth a journey as possible.”

